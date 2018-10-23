A new Asian University Games concept has been presented by the Asian University Sports Federation (AUSF) Technical Committee at the continental governing body’s General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur.

The AUSF encouraged the Asian National University Sport Federations (NUSFs) to consider hosting the biennial event, due to take place for the first time in 2020.

It consists of priority and optional sports.

The AUSF Development Committee also spoke in depth about the need to balance the needs and input of active members.

The latter part included providing opportunities for more students to compete in events such as the Asian University Games, where students will represent universities rather than countries.

The Malaysia University Sports Council hosted the 10th edition of the AUSF General Assembly, which brought together 24 FISU countries.

After the approval of the agenda and minutes of the ninth General Assembly, AUSF President Xue Yanqing presented his report.

It highlighted key achievements for the AUSF over the past two years, including successful attribution of championship events across the region.

The report also pointed to regular education projects, including strategic dialogue and the joint seminar with FISU Oceania, as well as the establishment of five regions within the continent to ensure a more active member engagement and project work completed by the five AUSF sub-committees.

AUSF secretary general Kenny Chow followed with a report on future hosting of the Asian University Games, the positive progress of collaborations with FISU Oceania and the success of the joint seminar in December 2017.

Chow also noted the NUSF membership applications received and approved, and recognised the secretariat’s office work on this.

Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur played host to the AUSF General Assembly ©Getty Images

During the Executive Committee meeting, the AUSF HELP programme was agreed upon.

The HELP programme is supported by key sponsorship funds, enabling financial assistance to Member Federations with a per capital of $3,500 (£2,700/€3,000) or less.

It is hoped these funds will enable more of them to compete in sporting and educational events held in 2019 and 2020.

Funding will be on a co-sharing basis, with AUSF covering 75 per cent of total cost up to a maximum of $1,000 (£800/€900) per applicant.

During the meeting, it was also announced that China will offer 20 scholarships, thus enabling student-athletes to apply for them at any university in the country.

Furthermore, four new members were officially welcomed to the AUSF family, those of Brunei, Lao, Myanmar and Timor Leste.

All expressed their desire to be active members.

Additionally, the AUSF and FISU Oceania presented a joint report, during which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two continental federations was signed.

The two key joint projects they spoke about were the FISU-NUSF seminar and the Futsal and Cheerleading Asian Championships.

Both projects were deemed successful and the AUSF and FISU Oceania are said to be looking forward to working together on more joint projects during the next MoU period, which runs through to 2020.

The AUSF also presented KELME as a new sponsor involved in university sport on the continent.

KELME and the AUSF signed a one-year agreement, with the option to extend after this initial period.