Former director of communications and public affairs at the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Ben Nichols has launched his own public relations agency, he has announced.

The Briton left the CGF in May following a six-month spell there that included Gold Coast 2018.

Nichols had previously spent four-years as spokesman for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal before returning to London in 2017.

The agency will offer organisations, teams, athletes, events and brands public relations and communications "strategies that turn heads", Nichols claimed.

He also promised to put "brands with untapped potential firmly on the map".

Ben Nichols, far right, left the Commonwealth Games Federation after Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

Nichols plans offer clients six different specialist services: strategic public relations; crisis communications; media relations; digital and social; public affairs; and editorial, speechwriting and copywriting.

"I am delighted to be launching Ben Nichols Communications at a time of continued rapid growth for the global sport industry," he said.

"Today, there are huge challenges for sport, whether they be credibility issues surrounding sports governance, growing concerns regarding the efficiency of the anti-doping system, or the very real and current threat that new, emerging initiatives such as esports present to the traditional sporting landscape.

"With an increasingly cluttered and fragmented sport industry vying for the attention of new generations of sports fans, there remain huge opportunities for organisations and brands to run strategies and campaigns that turn heads and put them firmly on the map."

Besides working with the CGF and WADA, Nichols has also worked for the Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women's Tennis Association and the United States Anti-Doping Agency and the Athletics Integrity Unit.