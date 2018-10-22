Australia won eight gold medals in the indoor rowing event on the third day of the 2018 Sydney Invictus Games with the pools of the wheelchair tennis and sitting volleyball events also taking place.

Pete Brown won the first of Australia's gold medals in the men's IR4 four-minute endurance with 1104 points, followed by Emily Mysko triumphing in the women's IR5 four minute endurance with 1061 points, Nathan Parker excelling in the men's IR3 four minute endurance with 1157 points and Emma Kadziolka winning the women's IR6 four minute endurance with 1072 points.

The Australian rowers continued with this form when Ben Farinazzo won two golds in the men's IR6 four minute endurance with 1314 points and men's IR6 one minute sprint with 381 points.

Emily Mysko got her second gold in the women's IR5 one minute sprint with 302 points, while Tiff White won Australia's eighth gold with 334 points in the women's IR6 one minute sprint.

The other gold medals from the event went to the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Jordan and Ukraine.

Mark Ormrod won two golds for Britain in the men's IR1 four minute endurance with 908 points and men's IR1 one minute sprint with 208 points, while compatriot Martin Tye won gold in the men's IR4 one minute sprint with 357 points.

France's Robin Franck got gold in the men's IR2 four minute endurance, while fellow French rowers Remy Boulle won the men's IR2 one minute sprint with 238 points and Sabrina Daulaus won the women's IR3 one minute sprint with 269 points.

Hannah Marguerite Stolberg secured the first gold for the US in the women's IR3 four minute endurance event with 933 points, with compatriot Sebastiana Lopez adding another two golds in the women's IR4 four minute endurance with 946 points and women's IR4 one minute sprint with 280 points.

Ross Alewine got America's fourth and fifth gold medals in the men's IR5 four minute endurance with 1231 points and men's IR5 one minute sprint with 372 points.

Amany Akram Khaled Abdel Rahman won Jordan's gold medal in the women's IR2 one minute sprint with 160 points, while Oleksandr Bielobokov of Ukraine was triumphant in the men's IR3 one minute sprint with 392 points.

America's sitting volleyball team celebrate beating New Zealand 21-17, 21-6 at the Invictus Games in Sydney ©Getty Images

In Pool A of the sitting volleyball event, Australia beat France 19-21, 21-17, 15-12.

In Pool B, Georgia were victorious against Germany 21-10, 21-11, while in Pool C, Britain beat Jordan 21-14, 13-21, 15-13.

Pool D rounded off the day's volleyball action when the US triumphed against New Zealand 21-17, 21-6.

Pool A of the wheelchair tennis event saw a New Zealand team of Vanessa Bawden-Pere and Jules Bramley lose to an Australian team of Sam Gould and Jamie Tanner 6-3, 6-1.

Gould and Tanner then went on to lose against the Dutch duo of Jelle van der Steen and Ronald van Dort 6-2, 7-6.

In Pool B, Chance Field and Brian Anthony Williams of the US were defeated 7-5, 5-7, 11-9 by Paul Guest and Edwin Vermetten, representing Unconquered, made up of competitors from Britain and The Netherlands.

A New Zealand team of Daryl Burton and Steve Fell beat an American team of Trudi Lines and Stewart Sherman 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

Lines and Sherman then beat Guest and Vermetten 6-4, 4-6, 10-2 and Burton and Fell lost to Field and Williams 6-1, 3-6, 12-10.

Tomorrow's action is due to see powerlifting, wheelchair rugby, the sitting volleyball semi-finals and final and swimming heats.