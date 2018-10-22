Italy's Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia is set to miss the start of the season after breaking her ankle in training.

The 25-year-old had been due to compete at the opening International Ski Federation Alpine Ski World Cup in Sölden this weekend but is now not expected to compete until January 2019.

She must now spend five weeks in a plaster cast before she can resume skiing.

"Obviously this will force me to rethink my objectives for the season," Goggia said following the injury.

Se la Velocità la si crea nella Solidità del Percorso dato dalla Lentezza della Crescita.... eccomi qui. Pronta per questa nuova sfida. Che altro non fa che aprirmi gli occhi, darmi nuovi punti di vista e nuovi spunti di crescita.

🤗🔥✨ pic.twitter.com/xXF8HzitbE — iamsofiagoggia (@goggiasofia) October 21, 2018

Goggia added: "It's quite a straight-forward injury and I just need to rest it."

In 2018, Goggia won consecutive World Cup downhills in mid-January at Bad Kleinkirchheim and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

She then won the Olympic women's downhill in Pyeongchang

Goggia ended the season by lifting the overall World Cup title in downhill, edging out America's Lindsey Vonn by three points.