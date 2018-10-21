Kento Momota of Japan and Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei won the men's and women's finals at the Badminton World Federation Denmark Open at the Odense Sports Park.

World champion Momota, seeded second, was up against Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in the men's final of the Super 750 World Tour competition.

The Japanese player won the match in three sets against the number four ranked player, the score finishing 22-20, 16-21, 21-15.

The women's final consisted of world number one Tai playing India's Saina Nehwal, who was unseeded.

This match also finished in three sets, with Tai emerging as a 21-13, 13-21, 21-6 winner.

The next Super 750 World Tour event will be the French Open, taking place in Paris from October 23 to 28.

Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei won the women's final of the BWF Denmark Open against India's Saina Nehwal ©Getty Images

Doubles events also concluded today in Denmark.

Indonesia's top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo won the men's title, beating unseeded compatriots Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-18, 24-22 in the final.

The women's doubles crown went to the top seeds as well, as Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan beat Indonesia's third seeds Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu 21-13, 21-16.

In the mixed final, China's top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong defeated Indonesian third seeds Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir 21-11, 19-21, 21-17.