Quadruple world champion Kirsten Wild won the women's omnium title today at the International Cycling Union Track World Cup in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in France.

The Dutchwoman shone on the final day of the event at the Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Wild, who won the points race, scratch and omnium titles at her home World Championships this year in Apeldoorn, scored 125 points for today's four disciplines.

Silver went to Italy's Letizia Paternoster on 116 as Neah Evans of Britain took bronze on 116.

Denmark won the men's madison thanks to the efforts of Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov.

They ended on 39 points for a comfortable victory, with Poland's Wojciech Pszczolarski and Daniel Staniszewski scoring 19 for silver.

Australia won the bronze medal with Leigh Howard and Kelland O'Brien tallying 17.

Ashlee Ankudinoff won women's scratch race gold ©Getty Images

There was Australian success in the women's scratch race with Ashlee Ankudinoff taking gold over Britain's silver medallist Megan Barker.

Daria Pikulik of Poland took bronze.

More gold for Australia then arrived in the men's sprint as Matthew Glaetzer defeated Harrie Lavreysen of The Netherlands 2-1 in the final rides.

Jeffrey Hoogland won Dutch bronze as he won in straight rides against Mateusz Rudyk of Poland.

In the women's keirin, The Netherlands won another gold through Laurine van Riessen.

Daria Shmeleva of Russia did enough for silver as Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee took bronze.