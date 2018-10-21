China’s Ren Pengbo beat Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi in straight games today to claim the men’s singles title at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World Badminton Championships in Kuala Lumpur.

Having defeated home favourite Satheishtharan Ramachandran 21-14, 21-14 in the semi-finals earlier in the day, the sixth seed sealed his triumph with a 21-18, 21-12 win at the Malaysian capital’s Stadium Juara.

Unseeded Lin had overcome China’s Lin Guipu 18-21, 21-13, 21-19 in the penultimate round, but he fell short at the final hurdle.

In the women’s singles final, fourth seed Hung Yi-Ting of Chinese Taipei beat South Korea’s Lee Dahui 21-11, 21-15.

She had earlier defeated another South Korean, Jung Hyunji, in the last four, prevailing 22-20, 22-20.

Lee earned a place in the final with an impressive 21-15, 21-12 victory at the expense of top seed Chua Grace Hui Zhen of Singapore.

Singles and doubles competition was spread across three days in all ©FISU/Twitter

There was also success today for hosts Malaysia in the men’s doubles final with sixth seeds Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Low Juan Shen beating South Korea’s Kim Hwitae and Kim Jaehwan 21-7, 21-18.

In the women’s doubles final, second seeds Chang Hsin-Tien and Yu Chien-Hui defeated top seeds Chang Ching-Hui and Yang Ching-Tun 21-18, 21-18 in an-all Taiwanese encounter.

Chinese Taipei also had two pairings in the mixed doubles final with Yang Ming-Tse and Chang Hsin-Tien overcoming second seeds Lee Fang-Jen and Yu 21-19, 11-21, 21-17.

The next FISU World University Championships event is due to take place in bridge and will be hosted by Xuzhou in China from October 25 to 28.