Serbia beat Italy to win the International Volleyball Federation Women's Volleyball World Championships for the first time in their history.

The final went to five sets at the Yokohama Arena in Japan, with Serbia eventually beating Italy 21-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 15-12 to be crowned world champions.

The World Championship win followed on from a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Serbian player Tijana Boskovic was named the Most Valuable Player of the competition, having scored 26 points in the final.

"It was a long road but we made it to historical success," she said.

It's their moment atop of the world for the first time! Serbia 🇷🇸 @ossrb collects their first ever #FIVBWomensWCH gold medal 🥇! They can keep celebrating like this 👇



Match Centre of the final vs Italy 🇮🇹 @Federvolley: https://t.co/mDMBu9aNW9#volleyball #volleyballWCHs pic.twitter.com/pQ2BQDRlXh — Volleyball World (@FIVBVolleyball) October 20, 2018

"I am very proud of everybody.

"I am happy and honored to be named MVP of the World Championship, I could not have made it without the help of the team, staff and coaches.

"This award will give me big motivation for the future.

"We played as a team and supported each other in difficult moments."

In the bronze medal match, China ended the possibility of an all-European podium when they beat The Netherlands in three sets.

With the final score at 25-22, 25-19, 25-14, China, the reigning Olympic champions, won their first bronze at the competition, having already won three golds and two silvers previously.