The Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) has announced Ecuador and Ukraine as its newest members.

It means that 62 countries are now affiliated with the organisation.

Member growth has grown by 223 per cent since 2002, the FIL said.

A record 46 countries also competed at the Men's World Championships in Israel in July, where the United States beat Canada in the final thanks to a last-second goal.

"The nations of Ecuador and Ukraine are exciting additions to our member organisation," said FIL President Susan Redfern.

"We have growing presence in South America and Eastern Europe continues to add strength to an already strong region.

Lacrosse is a growing sport around the world ©Getty Images

"FIL continues to grow at a rapid pace as the world discovers the dynamic game of lacrosse, which we believe is built for modern times."

Jim Scherr, the chief executive of the FIL, added: "In line with our long-term plans for growth, as an organisation, we will continue to aggressively pursue international member nation expansion.

"We see the germination of new clubs on all continents now.

"Our goal is to continue to strengthen our member organisations and network our community globally to support the growth of our game."