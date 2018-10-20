North and South Korea are considering sending a joint wrestling team to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, it has been reported.

According to Yonhap, officials from the two countries met here in Budapest where the 2018 World Wrestling Championships officially open tomorrow.

The competition director of the Korea Wrestling Federation (KWF) Lee Joong-sub met with the secretary general of North Korea's wrestling body, Kim II, and "exchanged opinions" on forming a joint team for the next Olympics, it has been reported.

"Although it's not confirmed that we're going to have a joint team, both sides have exchanged their ideas in a good atmosphere," a KWF official told Yonhap.

It has also been reported that the President of United World Wrestling (UWW) – the sport's world governing body, Nenad Lalovic, has promised his support for a joint team.

The two countries trained together this year at the Asian Games in Indonesia, although they did not compete together there.

The two Koreas formed joint teams in three sports at this year's Asian Games including 5x5 basketball ©Getty Images

The announcement is just the latest example of the two Koreas looking to compete together in sport.

A joint women's ice hockey team was formed at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, marking the first time two separate countries have formed one team at an Olympic Games.

In the past year they have also competed together in table tennis, basketball, dragon boat racing and judo.

Last month the two countries held their third inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang, at which it was declared they will look for more ways to compete together in international sport.

This could include a combined bid for the 2032 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The KWF said it will have further discussions with North Korea on forming the joint wrestling team.

"South Korea is better in Greco-Roman wrestling than North Korea, but North Korea is stronger in freestyle wrestling," a KWF official is quoted as saying.

"We believe that forming joint teams will help both sides upgrade their competitiveness."

This year's World Championships in Budapest officially begins with the Opening Ceremony tomorrow.

It will run for a week until October 28.