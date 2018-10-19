Three different countries were represented on the top step of the podium at the World Taekwondo Manchester Grand Prix here, with gold for the hosts in the women's under-67 kilograms category.

Home favourite Lauren Williams prevailed in the division over Croatia's Matea Jelic to take the title on home soil for Britain.

Williams led from the start in the final and had a 7-0 lead after the first round, which extended to 10-1 after the second.

The crowd roared as Williams took the victory, 15-9.

The first bronze went to Victoria Tamez of Mexico who lost to Williams in the semi-finals.

The Briton took an early seven point lead in the first exchanges and kept the lead to the end, 25-7, as Tamez had to settle for a share of third.

Turkey's Nur Tatar Askari almost made it to the gold medal match but took home bronze instead as her opponent, Jelic, edged a tight match.

The contest was headed to golden point before Jelic scored twice in the last ten seconds to take the victory, 5-0, and relegate Tatar Askari to bronze.

World number one Dae-Hoon lee of South Korea maintained his dominant form to win his third Grand Prix title of the season in the men's under-68kg event.

Lee beat Iran's Mirhashem Hosseini in the final, who had to withdraw before the end of the match due to injury.

Hosseini managed to come within a point of Lee, who led throughout, but a nasty fall ended his competition.

The final score was 11-7.

The bronze medals went to Belgium and Britain.

Belgium's Si Mohamed Ketbi took bronze after he lost out in the semi-finals to Lee, 30-12, who with 50 seconds left on the clock ended the match with a 20 point lead.

Britain's Bradly Sinden battled through a stop-and-start match against the eventual silver medallist.

Hosseini took the first scores but Sinden responded to take a brief lead.

The match ended 19-16 with the Briton taking the hosts' first medal of the event.

The men's over-80kg final pitted the top two athletes in the world against each other as Russia's Vladislav Larin faced South Korea's Kyo-Don In.

The world number one Larin won the gold in a tightly fought contest.

With the scores level at 3-3 at the mid-point in the match, Larin then took the lead, 7-4.

With a last attack before the buzzer, In almost equalised but the scores finished 7-6 to Larin who took the gold for Russia.

China and Iran took the bronze medals after losing their semi-finals.

Iran's Sajjad Mardani lost the first semi-final to Larin, who edged past him, 15-12.

Six foot seven inches tall Chinese athlete Hongyi Sun lost 11-7 to In.