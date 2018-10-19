Serbia will face Italy in the final of the Women's Volleyball World Championship after both countries won their last four clashes today in Japan.

The Serbians knocked out The Netherlands in four sets at Yokohama Arena, coming through 25-22, 26-28, 25-19, 25-23.

Italy then won a titanic five-set duel against China at the same venue, beating the reigning Olympic champions 25-18, 21-25, 25-16, 29-31, 17-15.

The final, the first-ever to be an all-European affair, will take place tomorrow.

Serbia, the Olympic silver medallists at Rio 2016, have reached their first World Championship final after a previous best finish of third at the 2006 tournament.

Italy celebrate winning a point against Olympic champions China ©Getty Images

Tijana Boskovic scored a match-high 29 points to power her side through with Brankica Mihajlovic adding 21 in a strong performance.

Italy have reached their second final and will be looking to emulate their first appearance in 2002 when they won the title.

Paola Egonu produced a superb performance for the Italians with a match-high tally of 45 points.

Elsewhere today, United States, who were the defending champions, won the fifth-place play-off match.

They downed host nation Japan 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23.