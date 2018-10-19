Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has admitted that he is guilty of spot-fixing after six years of denial.

The 37-year-old international was banned for life from playing in England and Wales in 2012 after being charged with corruption.

He had always denied wrongdoing but has now come clean in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Kaneria's former Essex team-mate Mervyn Westfield was jailed for four months in 2012 after the Pakistan player had convinced him to spot-fix - the art of deliberately influencing parts of a match so gamblers can profit.

No criminal charges were brought against Kaneria at the time due to a lack of evidence, but in light of his new comments Essex Police have said they are re-examining the case.

Westfield had agreed to concede 12 runs during an over of a one-day game between Essex and Durham in 2009.

He accepted £6,000 ($7,800/€6,800) from a bookmaker.

Mervyn Westfield was jailed in 2012 for spot-fixing ©Getty Images

Kaneria unsuccessfully appealed his ban and had repeatedly stressed his innocence before his admission.

He has now said he cannot "live a life of lies".

"It's been six years," he told Al Jazeera.

"I lost everything.

"I lost friends, respect from fans.

"I want to apologise to Mervyn Westfield, my Essex team-mates, Essex Cricket Club and the fans, to Pakistan and my fans around the world.

"And to my wife and family - I have let them all down."

Kaneria, a leg spinner, took 261 Test wickets for Pakistan.