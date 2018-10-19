The opening leg of the new Alpine Skiing World Cup season will go ahead as planned after organisers in Sölden reported a positive snow control.

There had been fears that "unseasonably" warm temperatures in Europe would prevent the curtain-raiser in the Austrian resort from taking place.

Women's giant slalom is due to start things off on October 28 before the men tackle the same discipline a day later.

International Ski Federation race director Markus Mayr was among those to inspect the Rettenbach course to ensure that the flagship circuit can get underway as planned.

Course director Isidor Grüner and race director Rainer Gstrein were also on hand.

"We can give the green light for the snow control," said Mayr.

Viktoria Rebensburg won the women's event as the season opened in Sölden last year ©Getty Images

"There is still a lot of work to do before the race day on Saturday, but Sölden has a strong team."

Rupert Steger, of the Austrian Ski Association's marketing team, applauded organisers of the World Cup leg.

"Considering the difficult circumstances, these are really good conditions," he said.

"The basic preparation of the race track is complete, and now it's the fine tuning.

"Together with the experienced team, we will be able to fix this and look forward to an excellent race weekend."

Sölden has traditionally hosted the opening World Cup leg in recent years.

Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg won the women's giant slalom race in 2017 but the men's event was cancelled due to high winds.