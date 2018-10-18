Russia’s Daria Kasatkina beat compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Kremlin Cup to advance to the semi-finals.

Kasatkina prevailed 6-4, 6-3 against her teammate at Moscow's Olympic Sports Complex to book her spot in the last four of this WTA Premier tournament.

The world number 14 took her first and only WTA singles title at the 2017 Volvo Car Open in Charleston in the United States when she defeated Latvia’s Jeļena Ostapenko for the title.

Facing Kasatkina in the semi-finals is set to be Britain’s Johanna Konta, who beat Belarus’s Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6.

What a 🎥 reel!@DKasatkina knocks off compatriot Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-3 @tennisrussia to advance to the semifinals. pic.twitter.com/FE91tfhEcK — WTA (@WTA) October 18, 2018

In the other side of the draw, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur upset Estonia’s eighth seed Anett Kontaveit.

Jabeur is ranked as 101st in the world, while Kontaveit is 80 places above her just outside the top 20.

Jabeur fought hard to win the first set but dominated in the second to take the victory 7-5, 6-1.

Next up she is due to face fifth seed Anastasija Sevastova, who advanced after defeating Russia’s Vera Zvonareva.

The Latvian came from a set behind to triumph 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 and take the final semi-final spot.