The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation has launched an attempt to postpone the upcoming International Boxing Association (AIBA) Presidential election, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced today.

In a statement, the CAS revealed the KBF had filed an "urgent application for provisional measures seeking a stay of the AIBA elections".

It comes with the crucial election, the outcome of which will define AIBA's future and could put boxing's place on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic programme in further jeopardy, scheduled for November 3 in Moscow.

The case confirmed by the CAS today is in addition to the appeal by Kazakhstan's Serik Konakbayev over his exclusion from the list of candidates for President.

It is likely the KBF are appealing to postpone the election following the controversial process which led to Konakbayev failing to make the list.

The KBF had nominated Serik Konakbayev to stand for President in September.

Konakbayev was given a boost yesterday following confirmation he is free to resume campaigning pending the decision from the CAS, due to be revealed on October 30.

The Asian Boxing Confederation President was excluded from the list of candidates by AIBA, who claimed he had failed to send his nominations before the deadline.

The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation appeal is separate to the procedure lodged with the Court of Arbitration for Sport relating to Serik Konakbayev's candidacy for AIBA President ©KBF

His forms were received on September 24, a day after the September 23 at midnight deadline set by AIBA as per its statutes.

Konakbayev claimed, however, that his nominations should be valid under Swiss law as September 23 was a Sunday and, therefore, not a working day.

An attempt from Konakbayev to have his appeal to the CAS expedited was then backed by the AIBA Executive Committee.

His announcement that he had been cleared to continue his campaign even with the CAS case ongoing raises the possibility of Konakbayev standing against interim President Gafur Rakhimov for the top job at AIBA.

The possibility of Konakbayev being cleared to run for President is likely to be welcomed by AIBA's members, many of whom have become increasingly concerned that the sport might be dropped from Tokyo 2020 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The potential election of Rakhimov, who is on a United States Treasury Department sanctions list as "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals", is among several concerns the IOC has with AIBA's governance.

insidethegames has contacted AIBA for comment.