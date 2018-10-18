Japan are set to begin the defence of their Under-23 Baseball World Cup title tomorrow with action set to begin in Colombia.

The Japanese, who beat Australia in the final of the event’s inaugural edition in 2016, are due to open their campaign against South Africa at the Edgar Renteria Baseball Stadium in Barranquilla.

Also drawn against them in Group A are Chinese Taipei, hosts Colombia, Mexico and The Netherlands.

Group B is headlined by Australia with Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, South Korea and Venezuela completing the six-strong line-up.

All matches in that section will be played at the Estadio de Beisbol 18 de Junio.

The opening round is scheduled to run through to October 23.

Following a rest day on October 24, the super and consolation rounds are due to take place from October 25 to 27.

Mexico are among the nations vying for glory ©WBSC

The final and bronze medal game are set for October 28.

For the first time ever, the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) will live-stream all 50 games of a Baseball World Cup in both English and Spanish.

Audiences worldwide can watch for free via the WBSC YouTube channel.

Through the WBSC’s broadcast partners, coverage of the Under-23 Baseball World Cup will be in five languages with Japanese, Korean and Traditional Chinese also part of the broadcast production line-up.

The total potential broadcast reach is set to surpass 150 million, it is claimed, while fans from more than 200 countries and territories are expected to follow online.

In addition, instant replays, GIFs as well as post-game highlights will also be shared on the WBSC’s social media channels for added fan-engagement and viral moments.

Chinese Taipei and Mexico will officially get the tournament underway tomorrow.