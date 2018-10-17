Serik Konakbayev has been given a boost in his bid to become President of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) after he was cleared to resume campaigning prior to a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision on his candidacy on October 30.

In a letter sent by Konakbayev to AIBA's Member Federations, seen by insidethegames, the Kazakh claimed he is "permitted to resume my election campaign to fully preserve my right to promote my candidacy".

The Asian Boxing Confederation President was excluded from the list of candidates by AIBA, who claimed he had failed to send his nominations before the deadline.

His forms were received on September 24, a day after the September 23 at midnight deadline set by AIBA as per its statutes.

Konakbayev claimed, however, that his nominations should be valid under Swiss law as September 23 was a Sunday and, therefore, not a working day.

An attempt from Konakbayev to have his appeal to the CAS expedited was then backed by the AIBA Executive Committee.

The letter raises the possibility of Konakbayev standing against interim President Gafur Rakhimov for the top job at AIBA's Congress in Moscow on November 2 and 3.

The verdict from the CAS on Konakbayev's eligibility will therefore come less than a week before the election is scheduled to take place.

"Since the hearing is too close to the election date, I am now permitted to resume my election campaign to fully preserve my right to promote my candidacy," Konakbayev wrote.

"I am very much hopeful that CAS will evaluate all supporting documents I have provided with the same view as mine."

Serik Konakbayev has written a letter to AIBA's members confirming the date of the CAS decision ©ITG

The possibility of Konakbayev being cleared to run for President is likely to be welcomed by AIBA's members, many of whom have become increasingly concerned that the sport might be dropped from Tokyo 2020 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The potential election of Rakhimov, who is on a United States Treasury Department sanctions list as "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals", is among several concerns the IOC has with AIBA's governance.

The process in which Rakhimov, who denies wrongdoing, became the sole candidate was also questioned by the IOC.

It has led to the IOC threatening to axe boxing from the programme at Tokyo 2020 and to remove AIBA's recognition, which would mean they are unable to organise an Olympic boxing competition.

The IOC opened the door for a boxing event to be held at Tokyo 2020, however, after they promised they "would do its upmost to ensure that the athletes do not have to suffer under these circumstances and will protect their Olympic dream".

The IOC have declined to give further details but insidethegames understands a new organisation could be specially established to oversee competition in the Japanese capital.

"I sincerely believe the Congress will be the moment to clear all worries and troubles we have been facing in order to rebuild AIBA and boxing for our athletes and coaches," added Konakbayev in his letter.

insidethegames has contacted AIBA for comment.