Triple Olympic gold medallist Aly Raisman has questioned the decision of USA Gymnastics to appoint Mary Bono as its interim President and chief executive, claiming survivors like her "deserve better".

Bono previously worked for law firm Faegre Baker Daniels, which represented USA Gymnastics and its former team doctor Larry Nassar during the much-publicised sexual abuse scandal.

Nassar is currently serving a jail term of up to 175 years after charges of abuse against hundreds of athletes, including Raisman, an artistic team all-around gold medallist at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.

In a series of tweets, Raisman claimed how lawyers at Faegre Baker Daniels Consulting, although not Bono, and the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) had been aware of abuse allegations against Nassar in 2015.

However, he was allowed to continue working.

"Clearly this is not a 'new' USAG," Raisman wrote.

"Same corrupt decisions.

"Perhaps it's because true accountability is less likely if authority is placed in the hands of someone similarly motivated to avoid it."

Raisman, who also won the floor exercise gold medal at London 2012, added: "Survivors, current gymnasts, families, coaches, gymnastics community and fans deserve better.

"We can't move forward until we know exactly what happened.

"USAG take accountability, be transparent, release all your documents and data.

"PLEASE tell the truth.

"This is so devastating."

Mary Bono was appointed interim President and chief executive of USA Gymnastics last week ©USA Gymnastics

Olympians Rising, who describe themselves as a group of Olympians and friends that are "disgusted" with the negligence of the USOC, have also criticised the move to appoint Bono.

"The 'Honorable' Mary Bono, widow of deceased Congressman Sonny Bono, was - surprise, surprise, most recently a lobbyist at the notorious law firm Baker Daniels," the organisation says in a statement.

"That very law firm has for decades represented USA Gymnastics, and advised them on scorched-earth tactics of retaliation vs. athletes and families alleging sexual abuse by Larry Nassar and other criminals."

Bono found herself embroiled in scandal just a day after being appointed to her new role, after a tweet emerged of her criticising sports clothing brand Nike.

The tweet, which she posted last month but has since been deleted, shows her blacking out the Nike logo on a pair of golf shoes before playing in a charity event.

It came at a time when people were burning or destroying their Nike clothing in protest against the company's support of National Football League player Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate in 2016 for repeatedly kneeling during the national anthem before games.

Critics of Kaepernick said his actions were disrespectful to military personnel who have died for the country.

But Kaepernick, who appeared in a Nike advert, said he was merely trying to highlight what he sees as institutionalised racism against African Americans.

Bono's tweet was spotted by American four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles, a black athlete, who clearly expressed her displeasure.

"Mouth drop," she tweeted.

"Don't worry, it's not like we needed a smarter USA Gymnastics President or any sponsors or anything."

Biles is a Nike-sponsored athlete and the national governing body lost a number of its primary sponsors during the fall-out over Nassar.

Tick-tock...just matter of days before @MaryBonoUSA steps down. We hope she has her marker with her or did she use all the ink 'blacking out' the Nike logo when they announced the @Kaepernick7 ad? https://t.co/2aRpnKqqg3 — Olympians Rising (@OlympiansRising) October 16, 2018

The sexual abuse scandal led to fierce criticism of both USA Gymnastics and the USOC over what they knew and when, and whether they could have prevented the abuse, with the previous chief executive Kerry Perry resigning just nine months after taking the role.

Many have now questioned whether Bono will listen to athletes' concerns if she is willing to dismiss Kaepernick's protests.

In a statement Bono said she "respects everyone's views and their fundamental right to express them".

"This in no way reflects how I will approach my position at USA Gymnastics," she added.

"I will do everything I can to help change the culture and to work with the entire community to build an open, safe and positive environment."

The controversy is just the latest in a long line of issues that have arisen since the Nassar scandal.

The last two chief executives were both ousted amid doubts over the governing body's sincerity in making necessary cultural changes.

Perry resigned amid criticism of her handling of the Nassar case.

Last month, Mary Lee Tracy was appointed as elite development coordinator for the women's programme but soon left after claims she had "supported Larry Nassar and victim-shamed survivors".