The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has signed a four-year partnership with Ganten Water, who become a new global sponsor.

Ganten, part of Shenzhen Ganten Food and Beverage Co. Ltd, is China's leading mineral water firm and has deals with other sporting organisations.

The company will be on-site at all matches worldwide during the Volleyball Nations League (VNL), which was inaugurated this year, and at the FIVB's Volleyball Women's Club World Championships.

With the partnership agreed for four years, Ganten will also sponsor the next edition of the Women's World Championships in 2022.

As part of the deal, Ganten will supply an athletes' bench, specifically designed for the VNL, as well as running volleyball themed adverts and marketing campaigns.

These will be shown on Chinese broadcaster CCTV-5, China Central Television's dedicated sports channel.

"The FIVB is extremely pleased to partner with Ganten as together we act as one, engaging a growing volleyball audience worldwide," said FIVB President Ary Graça.

"This is a particularly exciting time, with the inaugural edition of the VNL earlier this year showing a revolutionary way forward for the sport.

The Women's World Volleyball Championships are underway and Ganten will sponsor the next edition in 2022 ©FIVB/Twitter

"We are passionate about our partnership with Ganten; they share our family values of inclusivity and respect, while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

"Ganten joining the FIVB family is a clear indication of the strength and popularity of volleyball, with another global partner joining the FIVB team to take the sport to the next level, not just in China but internationally."

The sentiment was echoed by Ganten chief executive Jingliang Zhou.

"We are delighted to be teaming up with the FIVB," he said.

"Ganten's long-term investment in sport has enhanced its excellent brand image in the consumer's heart.

"Our dedicated effort and contribution to the sport movement is increasing people's awareness of the importance of exercise and health.

"This is parallel to the FIVB's vision of volleyball as the world’s number one family sport that can be played by all ages and backgrounds, anywhere in the world."

Other FIVB global sponsors include Mikasa, Senoh, Gerflor, DB Schenker and Asics.