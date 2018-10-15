Ski jumping technical delegates gathered prior to the new winter season in Zakopane in Poland.

Experienced officials working at World Cup level were joined by those hoping to work their way up to that status.

Ivo Greger ran the event which saw delegates split into two groups for learning and discussion on topics such as rules, competition preparation and cooperation with Local Organising Committees.

A visit was also made to the Wielka Krokiew hill in Zakopane while the increasing importance of e-learning was a central issue.

"The exchange of experiences among colleagues is always a fundamental part for every technical delegate, that's why we emphasise these discussions at the seminars and always allow extra time for it," said Greger.

Delegates paid a visit to the ski jumping hill in Zakopane ©Getty Images

Technical delegates must ensure that a competition takes place according to ski jumping's rules.

Seminar coordinator Horst Tielmann highlighted the importance of the event for those hoping to take on the role, which means training of up to three years.

"A technical delegate is representing the International Ski Federation," he said.

"Together with the local Organising Committee, he has to successfully prepare and carry out the competition on the highest level.

"Not only great theoretical knowledge and a lot of practical experience is necessary, but the person also needs to have a strong character."