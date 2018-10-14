China and Serbia won their opening games of the third round of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Women's Volleyball World Championships in the Japanese city of Nagoya.

It took China five sets to beat the United States to increase their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the tournament, winning 25-22, 19-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-9.

Serbia were triumphant against hosts Japan, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23, avenging the hosts for a previous defeat in the second round.

Both matches took place at the Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya.

Serbia celebrate winning a point against Japan in the third round of the FIVB Women's World Volleyball Championships in Japan, a match which they eventually won ©Getty Images

China and Serbia could progress through to the semi-finals tomorrow depending on other results in their respective pools.

If The Netherlands beat the US in Pool H, China and the Dutch will both go through as two sides from each three-team group will progress.

Serbia will be wanting an Italian win against Japan in Pool G to have their place in the next round secured alongside their fellow Europeans.

Losses for the US and Japan will see them out of the competition.

The third round resumes tomorrow.