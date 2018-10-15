The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Ad Hoc Committee for Sustainability met for the first time in Frankfurt.

The Committee has been created to develop a sustainability policy and manual for the environmentally sustainable management of shooting ranges.

This follows a recommendation made by the International Olympic Committee in Agenda 2020, which calls on the Olympic Movement, and therefore the ISSF, to address sustainability issues.

The ISSF Ad Hoc Committee for Sustainability met for the first time to address sustainability issues in shooting. ©ISSF

Members of the Committee include Dr. Neda Nozari of Iran, who is a member of the ISSF Medical Committee, Joachim Streitberger of Germany, the chairman of the World Forum on Shooting's Activities Environmental Committee and Stefano Rossi of Italy, a director at the Italian Shooting Federation.

Joining them is Robert Mitchell of the United States, a member of the ISSF Executive Committee, Cypriot Demetris Lordos, the chairman of the ISSF Shotgun Committee, Peter Underhill of Britain, the chairman of the ISSF Judges' Committee and Jörg Brokamp of Germany, the chairman of the ISSF Technical Committee.

The Committee met in the headquarters of the German Olympic Sports Confederation.

They discussed expectations, fields of action and the future way of working.