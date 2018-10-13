National Basketball Association (NBA) deputy commissioner Mark Tatum has claimed that the sport's stakeholders must put their "nose to the grindstone" if the game is going to reach new heights and become the most popular in the world.

Tatum was speaking at the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Basketball Summit in Xi’an in China.

"There is no substitute for hard work," he said, when asked about the key factors that have contributed to the continued growth of the NBA.

Tatum also stressed the need for basketball's stakeholders to be passionate in their approach.

"Having excitement," he said.

"Having engagement, being very passionate about your product.

"You have to be passionate about what you're doing.

"You have to have that vision.

"You have to have a plan to execute."

FIBA claims the NBA is very similar to itself in terms of its desire to push the sport forward.

"Our goal is to promote the game of basketball, make basketball the most popular sport in the world," Tatum added.

"Working together as a basketball family, working across stakeholders, bringing in the right partners, federations, leagues, all to grow the game of basketball.

"Our partners at FIBA have brought us in.

"Literally all over the world, we are forming partnerships to grow the game of basketball whether that's at grassroots level or elite level."

In June of this year, the Central Board of FIBA signed off on changes being made to the sport's official rules, which it hopes will help make the game more spectacular, free-flowing and fluid.

Among the biggest and most important changes were those related to articles on technical fouls, the 24-second clock, double fouls, fighting and instant replay reviews.

There was also an amendment to the rule for throw-ins after an unsportsmanlike or disqualifying foul.

The changes come after FIBA's Rules Advisory Group (RAG) - which consists of experts from FIBA, the NBA and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) - analysed 32 proposals and made recommendations to FIBA's Technical Commission at its meeting on June 6 and 7.

A workshop focused on analysis of the rules, differences between the NBA, NCAA and FIBA rules and new proposals for FIBA rules changes.

As a part of the workshop, the RAG visited the NBA Replay Center to familiarise its members with the NBA instant replay review protocol and to discuss the NBA and FIBA instant replay rules application in detail.

RAG held extensive talks and consultations with FIBA, the NBA and NCAA as well as the FIBA Players' Commission and the World Association of Basketball Coaches in the build-up to the meeting.

FIBA's Technical Commission reviewed all 32 proposals and approved 14 of them, paving the way for the Central Board to give the final green light.

The changes came into effect on October 1.

They can be viewed in full by clicking here.