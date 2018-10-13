Zac Dominguez and Spenser Mango have been named as volunteer Greco-Roman coaches for the USA Wrestling team at the 2018 World Wrestling Championships in Budapest in Hungary.

The duo will coach alongside head coach Matt Linland, assistant national coach Momir Petkovic, assistant coach Mohammed Abdelfattah and manager of Greco-Roman programmmes Gary Mayabb.

Dominguez is the head coach and founder of the MWC Wrestling Academy, which has produced a number of college wrestlers.

He was also assistant coach for University Nebraska-Omaha from 2006 to 2011.

In 2017, Dominguez was awarded the Nebraska USA Wrestling Coach of the Year prize.

He has worked with the USA Wrestling team previously at the 2015 Junior Wrestling World Championships in Salvador, Brazil, and at the 2017 Cadet World Championships in Athens, Greece.

Zac Dominguez and Spenser Mango will coach the USA Wrestling team at the 2018 Wrestling World Championships in Budapest ©USA Wrestling

Mango became a wrestling coach after retiring from his athletic career, which saw him represent the US in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and 2012 London Games.

He is currently on the coaching staff for the US Army world class athlete programme.

The Wrestling World Championships will take place in Budapest from October 20 to 28, with the Greco-Roman event taking place from October 25.