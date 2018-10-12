Commonwealth Games Canada (CGC) chief executive Brian MacPherson has led the congratulations to the family of Melville Marks "Bobby" Robinson, the founder of the British Empire Games, now known as the Commonwealth Games, who has been inducted into the Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame.

Robinson, who died in June 1974, was the President of the Hamilton Olympic Club and a two-time Canadian Olympic manager.

He was also sports editor of the local newspaper in Hamilton, Ontario, and enabled the first British Empire Games, held in 1930, to take place in his home town after persuading the local authorities to contribute towards teams' travelling expenses.

Robinson produced a mission statement that contrasted the new event with the Olympics: "It should be merrier and less stern and will substitute the stimulus of novel adventure for the pressure of international rivalry".

In a message sent to Canadian Commonwealth sport leaders and friends, MacPherson said: "Join me in congratulating Bobby Robinson’s family for Bobby’s induction into the Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame.

"His induction video is a great tribute to the genesis of the Commonwealth Games and Bobby's vision of 'sport with a social conscious.'"

The 1930 British Empire Games attracted 400 athletes from 11 countries.

The Commonwealth Games will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2030.

The Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame serves to celebrate and promote athletes, teams, coaches, officials and builders who have achieved the highest standards of excellence while representing Hamilton.

Garry McKay is chair of the Organising Committee, while John Pellizzari is the vice-chair.

Marilynn Bastedo, Cecelia Carter Smith, Al Craig, Rick Creechan and David Watkins are all members at large.

