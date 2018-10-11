Hosts Argentina shared BMX Freestyle Park gold with Germany as the discipline debuted at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games here today.

BMX Freestyle Park will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 with individual events, but a team format was devised for the Youth Olympics.

Scores from the individual men’s and women’s finals were added to give teams a total score in the competition.

Lara Lessmann achieved the top score in the women’s final with her total of 83.66 putting the German cyclist ahead of Agustina Roth of Argentina, who ended on 74.00.

The host nation hit back in the men’s final as Inaki Iriartes topped the standings on 83.33 points, with Germany’s Evan Brandes second on 82.00.

With the first and second places awarded 15 and 10 points each, both Argentina and Germany ended the competition on a total of 25, ensuring they shared the gold.

Bronze was earned by Japan, who were represented by Kanami Tanno and Yuma Oshimo.

Breaking’s debut appearance at the Games concluded with the mixed team event, with Japan’s Ram and Vietnam’s B4 voted as the winners.

They won their battle with Italy’s Lexy and Argentina’s Broly 13-7, while Austria’s Ella and Russia’s Bumblebee, who won the B-Boys individual event, took the bronze.

Australia celebrated double gold as the individual golf events concluded ©Getty Images

Following three days of golf competition at the Hurlingham Club, Australia celebrated double gold.

Grace Kim won the women’s event by finishing one-over-par for the competition, ending three shots clear of her nearest challengers.

Italy’s Alessia Nobilio won silver in a playoff ahead of bronze medallist Emma Spitz of Austria, while the Philippines’ Yuka Saso agonisingly missed out on the podium.

Karl Vilips earned the men’s title as the Australian ended four-under-par for the competition.

United States’ Akshay Bhatia and the Netherlands’ Jerry Ji finished one-under and one-over part respectively to complete the podium.

Iran were hoping to repeat their double gold from taekwondo competition yesterday.

Their chances increased when Kimi Hemati and Mohammadali Khosravi reached the women’s over 63 kilogram and men’s over 74kg finals.

Hemati would ultimately settle for the silver medal after losing to Fatima-Ezzahra Aboufaras of Morocco, as Russia's Kristina Adebaio and China's Mu Wenzhe won bronze.

The men’s 73kg title would go to Khosravi, who edged South Korea’s Lee Meng-En 2-1 in the final.

Bronze was claimed by Canada’s Ethan McClymont and Nisar Ahmed Abdul Rahimzai, who earned Afghanistan’s first medal of the Games.

Takeru Kitazono won the men's all-around gymnastics title ©Getty Images

At the weightlifting there were gold medals for Tunisia’s Ghofrane Belkhir in the women’s 58kg event, while Armenia's Karen Margaryan topped the men's 77kg podium.

Takeru Kitazono produced a strong display across all six apparatus to secure the men’s all-around gymnastics crown.

The Japanese gymnast finished the competition with a score of 82.298, while Russia’s Sergei Naidin ended as the runner-up on 80.498.

Brazil's Diogo Soares completed the podium with a score of 80.265.