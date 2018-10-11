The International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) hosted a meeting with International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board member Nicole Hoevertsz.

Rafael Santonja, the President of the IFBB, met with the Aruban official in Peru's capital Lima.

"Nicole Hoevertsz from Aruba has a long friendship relation with the IFBB," a statement from the governing body said.

"IFBB follow the IOC guidance, with a balanced amount of female and male athletes participating in the international programmes."

Hoevertsz received the IFBB Spirit of Sport Award in September of last year.

Nicole Hoevertsz received the International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding Spirit of Sport Award last year ©IFBB

Santonja visited Aruba to make the presentation, which recognised her "fruitful career in sport and her decided support to the international promotion of sport and healthy lifestyle".

He did so during the inaugural edition of the Ben Weider Legacy Cup, held in the resort area of Palm Beach and organised by the Aruba Bodybuilding and Powerlifting Association.

It comes after the Prime Minister of Aruba, Mike Eman, received the IFBB distinguished services award in recognition of his support for the Legacy Cup.