Ukranian race-walker Alina Tsviliy has been provisionally suspended from competition by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine.

The 24-year-old won a silver medal at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin after finishing second in the 50 kilometre event behind Portugal's Inês Henriques.

The Ukrainian won her medal with a national record time of 4 hours, 12min and 44sec.

The AIU, which was founded by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) last year to combat doping, announced the provisional suspension.

Another Ukrainian race-walker, Lyudmyla Olyanovska, is also currently banned for an anti-doping violation ©Getty Images

Tsviliy joins a list of 15 other Ukrainian athletes and one coach who are currently suspended for anti-doping violations.

Included on the list are fellow race walker Lyudmyla Olyanovska, who won silver in the 20km event at the 2014 European Championships.

She tested positive for another banned substance in 2015, the same year she won a bronze at the IAAF World Championships in Beijing.

Olyanovska is banned until November 29, 2019.