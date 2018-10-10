Shooter Caitlin Connor has won the women's prize in the United States Olympic Committee's (USOC) Best of September awards.

This is the second time in four months that a USA Shooting team athlete has been included in the USOC's top monthly honours, but Connor is the first female shooter to receive the award.

Connor won two gold medals at the 2018 International Shooting Sport Federation World Championships in Changwon, South Korea in the skeet and skeet team events.

She defeated compatriot Kim Rhode in the final of the individual skeet event, winning her first career international gold medal.

Matt Anderson, part of the American volleyball team that won bronze at the World Volleyball Championships in Turin, was awarded the male athlete prize.

The US equestrian jumping team won the team award after they achieved a gold medal at the International Federation for Equestrian Sports World Equestrian Games.

The winners were decided by a combination of votes from fans and National Governing Bodies.