The South Korean Luge Federation have hired Russia's Oleg Demchenko has their new head coach.

The brother of three-time Olympic silver medallist Albert Demchenko will succeed Steffen Sartor, who has moved back to Germany after overseeing "some solid results" at South Korea's home Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in February.

At the Games earlier this year, Aileen Frisch, who is originally from Germany but competed for the hosts, finished eighth in the women's event.

In the doubles Yunyong Park and Jung Myung Cho came ninth.

Sartor has gone back to Germany, reportedly to work as a regional coach in Altenberg.

His assistant in South Korea, Robert Fegg, has joined the United States' junior team.

Oleg's brother Albert picked up his first Olympic silver at Turin 2006, before winning two at Sochi 2014, one in the singles and one in the mixed team event.

He was banned in December 2017 after being implicated in the Russian doping scandal, but a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport later saw his medals from Sochi reinstated.