Final tickets for the annual New York Gold Medal Gala are being sold as the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Foundation hopes to raise funds for the national team.

The Foundation, the non-profit fundraising arm of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. are due to host the annual event for the 52nd year at the Ziegfield Ballroom in New York City on October 25.

"The passionate support from our New York community and everyone who flies in from around the world always makes the New York Gold Medal Gala a festive celebration of our athletes’ journeys to become the best in the world," U.S. Ski & Snowboard President and chief executive Tiger Shaw said.

"Each year I am astounded and humbled by the generosity of this community.

"Without support like this, historic Olympic moments such as those we witnessed during the 2018 Winter Games wouldn’t be possible.

"This year’s Gala will be a culmination of all of that hard work and a chance to look forward to the next four years."

We are just 20 days away from the 52nd annual New York Gold Medal Gala. This event plays a critical role in raising funds which directly help ski and snowboard athletes achieve their goals of being the Best in the World! #NYGoldMedalGala https://t.co/anwMdKCDNh — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) October 5, 2018

A silent and live auction will be taking place at the Gala with one top prize offering four tickets to next year's International Ski Federation Snowboard Freestyle Freeski World Championships in Park City.

The Gala is expected to raise $2 million (/£1.5 million/€1.75 million) for the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Foundation to help support the National Federation.

Olympic stars are in attendance from the American national team, including Vancouver 2010 gold medallist Lindsey Vonn.

A number of 2018 Pyeongchang Olympians are also on the guest list, including cross-country gold medallist, Jessie Diggins and 17-year-old slopestyle snowboarding champion Red Gerard.

As well as raising funds for the sport, the Gala is also used as a send off for the athletes before the start of the winter competition season.

The event will be hosted by Jonny Moseley, the 1998 Olympic champion in moguls skiing.