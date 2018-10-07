Germany came from behind to beat Brazil in five sets in the second round of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Women's World Volleyball Championships in Japan.

The Germans won 14-25, 19-25, 32-30, 25-19, 17-15, coming back from two sets down to emerge triumphant at the Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya.

This match also saw Louisa Lippmann become the top scorer of the World Championships with 129 points, having scored 36 points against Brazil.

Japan also had to play a five set match against the Dominican Republic in the same arena, which they won 25 - 17, 28 - 26, 22 - 25, 25 - 27, 15 - 11 to the home crowd's delight.

The remaining matches in Pool E saw Mexico defeated by Serbia 19 - 25, 17 - 25, 15 - 25 and The Netherlands were victorious against Puerto Rico 25 - 16, 25 - 15, 25 - 20.

Japan celebrate beating the Dominican Republic over five-sets at the opening day of the second round of matches in the FIVB Women's World Volleyball Championships in Nagoya ©FIVB

In Pool F, all winners beat their opponents in three sets at the Osaka Municipal Central Gymnasium.

Russia beat Turkey 25-15, 25-17, 25-16, while the United States eased past Bulgaria 25-16, 25-17, 25-11.

Italy won against Azerbaijan 25-12, 25-19, 25-10 and China beat Thailand 28-26, 25-20, 25-23.

Today saw the opening matches of the competition's second round, with the action due to continue tomorrow.