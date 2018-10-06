Hundreds of thousands lined the streets as the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games were declared open by Argentina President Mauricio Macri following an entertaining and historic ceremony here tonight.

The Opening Ceremony of Buenos Aires 2018 was the first to take place outside of a traditional stadium venue, while organisers offered free entry to the general public.

Those who appeared in their droves on the Avenue de Julio 9th - the biggest in the world - were treated to a show worthy of an attendance fee.

The spectacle largely revolved around the iconic Obelisk monument, which has played host to several events celebrating various moments in Argentine history over the years.

Tonight, it was the centrepiece of a spectacular ceremony featuring innovative depictions of some of the sports on the programme, a demonstration of Argentine tango and typically-exuberant fireworks displays.

The event also allowed Argentinians an evening of joy amid an economic crisis which has gripped the country this year.

IOC President Thomas Bach thanked Argentina and Buenos Aires during his speech at the ceremony ©Getty Images

The spectacle was attended by Macri and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, as well as the boys from Thailand's Mu Pa "Wild Boars" Football Club, who made international headlines in June when they became trapped in a flooded cave for almost two weeks.

"All these great moments would not be possible without the wonderful hospitality of you, the Argentines, who welcomed us with open arms in their beautiful country, and in this cozy city of Buenos Aires," said Bach.

"Our thanks are even greater, because we are aware of their current situation.

"United by the Youth Olympic Games, you are showing the whole world and the thousands of visitors what the Argentines are capable of.

"For this reason we celebrate this Opening Ceremony in the heart of your big city.

"Thank you for the welcome you gave to the young athletes from around the world.

"Enjoy this Olympic moment.

"Thank you very much Argentina, thank you very much Buenos Aires."

The Opening Ceremony began with a countdown clock portrayed on the Obelisk, before a performer abseiled down the monument while carrying the Argentine flag

A shortened athletes' parade followed, with the loudest cheer unsurprisingly reserved for the host nation.

The Obelisk took centre stage throughout the Opening Ceremony of Buenos Aires 2018 ©Getty Images

A segment dedicated to the Olympic Rings involving a routine involving performers sitting inside a giant structure of the five rings was next, before arguably the most impressive and creative element of the ceremony took centre stage.

The Obelisk was turned into a sporting venue as it became an athletics track and a cycling track before transforming into a stage for rowing and diving.

After the the Athletes' Oath, the raising of the Olympic Flag and the singing of the Olympic Anthem, those in attendance were treated to a display of the tango dance, which originated on the natural border between Argentina and Uruguay.

Bach and Werthein gave their respective speeches before Macri, Mayor of Buenos Aires when the city hosted the 2013 IOC Session, officially declared the third edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games open.

The party then began as Cande Molfense and Fernando Dente performed the official Buenos Aires 2018 song Vamos juntos (Alive), before the Olympic Cauldron was lit by Rio 2016 gold medallists Paula Pareto and Santiago Lange.

An abundance of fireworks, which lit up the Buenos Aires sky, brought the show to a close.