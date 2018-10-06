Gafur Rakhimov claims to have launched an attempt to ensure he is not the only candidate for President of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) as he sought to shift the blame for the governance crisis at the organisation onto the previous leadership.

In an interview with Agence-France Presse (AFP), Rakhimov claimed he had sought legal advice to see if it was "possible for more candidates to run" following several warnings from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that his candidacy puts boxing's place on the programme at Tokyo 2020 in serious jeopardy.

The IOC has "maintained its freeze on all contacts with AIBA except at a working level" because of the issues at the troubled governing body, including Rakhimov's election as President.

The Uzbek is set to be elected head on a permanent basis at the governing body's Congress in Moscow on November 2 and 3 after AIBA confirmed he was the only candidate.

The process which led to Rakhimov, described by the United States Treasury Department as "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals", standing unopposed was one of the "grave concerns" outlined by the IOC Executive Board following a meeting here earlier this week.

Serik Konakbayev failed to receive the required 20 nominations to run for President, according to AIBA, although the Kazakh official is expected to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

AIBA revealed Serik Konakbayev had failed to get the required 20 nominations to stand for President ©ASBC

Rakhimov claimed AIBA were bound by the regulations initiated by former President C K Wu, forced out last year following a leadership coup.

Only officials who have been part of the Executive Committee can be nominated, a process Rakhimov claimed is too strict.

Candidates also require total of at least 20 National Federations, regardless of continent and not including a candidate's own country, to support them to be nominated as a candidate.

Rakhimov claimed he had "asked our lawyers and the administration to see if anything can be done to eliminate such doubts or questions, and if possible allow for more potential candidates to run".

"I hope that I will not be the only candidate for President," Rakhimov told AFP.

"These somewhat bizarre regulations, which were prepared and put in place by the former President and his executive director, also had the objective of making it difficult for others than the leadership to run for positions in AIBA.

"We in the new leadership of AIBA could not change these regulations prior to our Congress next month, because only the Congress has the authority to do so."

A boxing event not organised by AIBA could be held at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The IOC have conducted a concerted campaign to ensure Rakhimov does not stand for election in recent months.

In August, IOC chief ethics and compliance officer Päquerette Girard Zappelli urged interim Rakhimov not to stand for the the position on a permanent basis.

In a letter, seen by insidethegames, Zappelli wrote it will be "crucial in the best interests of boxing within the Olympic Movement that only candidates benefiting from a full clean situation can stand for the President's position".

Rakhimov claimed the letter was "unfair and insulting" and continued to deny the allegations against him.

"The truth is that I, of course, have never been involved in transnational criminal organisations or whatever has been said about me," he told AFP.

"I felt that it would not help AIBA and the boxers worldwide if I should spend time and energy on responding to this, no matter how unfair and insulting it appeared to me.

"Instead I spend my all my days - and many nights - sorting out the mess that the former AIBA leadership had left behind."

One of the main concerns of the IOC is Rakhimov's links to alleged organised crime as he remains on the US Treasury Department's sanctions list.

The Uzbek, Interim AIBA President since January, has attempted to remove his name from the list and has instructed his lawyers to do so.

"It is a complicated process to get off such list," Rakhimov added to AFP.

"I am very confident that the mistake will be corrected within the next three to six months."