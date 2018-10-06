A full-time boxing coach will be joining the British Army's base in Aldershot as part of a programme to increase opportunities for army fighters.

The link-up between the Army Sport Control Board and British Boxing is part of the Army Elite Sport Programme and aims to increase the likelihood of army boxers being selected to represent Great Britain and qualifying for the Olympic Games.

Ben Stewart has been appointed to work alongside current head coach, Sergeant James Allen, with his arrival signifying the start of a three-year agreement between the Army and GB Boxing.

Stewart will join Allen to oversee the 20 male and female boxers at the Aldershot base and will be supported by a team of four army coaches and sport science practitioners.

"The set-up and the facilities here are first-class," said Stewart.

"The boxers train three times a day and the set-up is very professional.

"My role has been to work with James and the rest of the performance team to develop a programme which enables us to optimise the boxers' preparation and creates a training environment that enables them to develop, improve and be successful in the most important tournaments."

Ebonie Jones is an army boxer who has successfully joined GB Boxing and reached the quarter-finals of the European Championships ©GB Boxing

Two army boxers are currently involved in the GB boxing squad and Stewart praised their recent performances.

"There is a lot of potential in the Army and the boxers did very well at this year's England Boxing Elite Finals," he said.

"It is great that we have some boxers already in the GB Boxing squad as it shows there is a pathway from the Army to the Olympic programme and that boxers that do well here have the opportunity to achieve great things in the sport."

Nathan Pearce, Army Boxing's secretary, explained the similarities between elite sport and the Army boxers.

"Fitness is an integral part of being a soldier and the qualities required of sportsperson mirror what the Army looks for when recruiting; teamwork, discipline, motivation and determination," Pearce said.

"Through the Army Sports Control Board, Army personnel are extremely well supported with first rate facilities, coaches, but most importantly the time to refine their skills.

"This is coupled with the opportunity to have a professional career in one of over 100 roles the Army has to offer."