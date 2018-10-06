Calgary has announced several public engagement forums which will provide information on what a potential 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic bid would mean for the city.

Calgary Councillor Evan Woolley said that residents will have "multiple mediums and opportunities to engage" as the Canadian city prepares for a key plebiscite on the issue next month.

A number of different mediums will be used to convey information on the potential bid, and the potential effects it could have on the city and its citizens.

"We will be rolling out 17 public, in-person events," Woolley said to CBC.

"There's an online engagement portal, there's a toolkit.

"We're really, really excited about all the work that's been done and I think that Calgarians will have multiple mediums and opportunities to engage until October 28 and through to the plebiscite."

The city is due to hold its plebiscite on November 13 in which Calgary citizens will be asked if they support or do not support the city making a bid for the 2026 Games.

A result against will lead to the city, the 1988 host, almost certainly withdrawing from the process but the outcome is non-binding.

Pop-up events will be held in popular areas to get in person feedback, as well as at six "open house" events.

Cost fears are being repeatedly cited by those against the bid.

The City Council have expressed their commitment to considering a wide range of information, including the results of the plebiscite, before deciding whether to support the potential bid.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has put forward Calgary alongside Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy and Swedish capital Stockholm as potential 2026 Winter Olympic bidders after Erzurum in Turkey was eliminated from the hosting race.

The IOC made the announcement at the Executive Board meeting in Buenos Aires.