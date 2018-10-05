ECC Co., Ltd has been named as a Tokyo 2020 Official Supporter by the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This is the third domestic tier of the Tokyo 2020 Sponsorship Programme.

The total number of Tokyo 2020 domestic partners is now at 53, including 15 Gold Partners, 30 Official Partners, and 8 Official Supporters.

ECC Co., Ltd. operates foreign language schools throughout Japan.

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games has named ECC Co., Ltd as a Tokyo 2020 Official Supporter ©Tokyo 2020

“We are delighted to welcome ECC Co., Ltd. as an Official Supporter," Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said.

"Since its founding in 1962, as an educational institution and through the teaching of foreign languages ECC has contributed to the development of human resources with a modern and international mindset.

"We believe that ECC will be a strong supporter of the drive to encourage people to embrace “unity in diversity”, one of our Tokyo 2020 visions, and that the Tokyo 2020 Games will provide a good opportunity to help realise a more inclusive society."