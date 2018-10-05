The Icelandic Ski Federation has held two training camps for young athletes thanks to help from the International Ski Federation (FIS) Solidarity Fund.

The sessions, which were held for skiers across all disciplines, took place in Reykjavik and Akureryi across August and September.

In all 40 athletes and “four to five” coaches joined the four-day camps, which featured six different training sessions and lectures as well.

Focus was placed on strength and running, while the cross-country group had sessions on roller skates and were supported by a coach from the Norwegian national team.

Iceland took five athletes to the 2018 Winter Olympics including women's slalom skier Freydis-Halla Einarsdottir ©Getty Images

Topics discussed in the lectures included the importance of sleep and sports physiology.

The FIS Solidarity Fund was set up “to assist National Ski Associations with the development of the sport in their country or region”.

Support is prioritised for those associations who do not benefit from income generated through World Cup races.