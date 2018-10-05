The 2015 ski jumping World Cup champion Severin Freund is back in training following a serious knee injury sustained in July last year.

The 30-year-old, who three years ago became the first German World Cup champion since Martin Schmitt in 2000, was put out of action in 2017 when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament during a training session in Oberstdorf.

The injury meant he missed the entire Olympic season, but things are starting to look up again for the veteran.

Severin Freund, left, won Olympic gold at Sochi 2014 in the men's team ski jumping event ©Getty Images

Just a few days ago Freund became a father and he has started jumping again as well.

Whilst the athlete says he does not want to put any pressure on himself to come back quickly, it is also said that he may compete at the opening World Cup event of the season in Wisla in Poland, “if everything goes perfectly”.

Alternatively, he may make his return at either the four-Hills-Tournament in Obersdorf where he suffered his injury, or at the Nordic Ski World Championships in Seefeld in Austria.