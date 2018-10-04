Bulgaria, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Mexico have become the final four teams to qualify for the second round of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Women's Volleyball World Championships in Japan.

Bulgaria and Canada came up against each other with the winner taking Pool B's last qualifying spot.

The Bulgarians triumphed, winning 23-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21.

The Dominican Republic beat Kenya 25-5, 25-7, 25-15 to qualify.

Puerto Rico lost 25 - 23, 25 - 17, 27 - 25 to Serbia, but other results in the South American's pool meant that they still progressed.

Check the highlights of the Netherlands' victory over Mexico that completes an unbeaten run in Pool A!



— Volleyball World (@FIVBVolleyball) October 4, 2018

The same happened for Mexico, who still qualified despite a 25 - 19, 25 - 14, 25 - 16 loss to the unbeaten Netherlands.

The next stage of the competition will feature Pool E and Pool F.

Pool E, staged in Nagoya will feature Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico and Serbia.

Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, China, Italy, Russia, Thailand, Turkey and USA will compete in Pool F in Osaka.

Action resumes again October 7.