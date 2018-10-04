Brazil and the United States won gold medals in the women's and men's finals of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Beach Volleyball World Tour Qinzhou three-star event.

In the women's final, Ana Patricia Silva and Rebecca Cavalcanti Barbosa of Brazil beat Italy's Marta Menegatti and Viktoria Orsi Toth 2-1.

The Brazilians were taken to a third set but eventually emerged victorious 18-21, 21-15, 15-12.

The USA won bronze, with Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes beating Russia’s Evgenia Ukolova and Ekaterina Birlova 21-13, 21-16.

The US were triumphant in the men's event, with Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb easing past Russia’s Taras Myskiv and Valeriy Samoday 21-18, 21-9.

"We played them in pool play and they beat us, so we were expecting a tough match," Crabb said.

"We knew that we had to have a better game plan, which kind of showed after that first set.

"Tri Bourne was awesome and we’re so happy that we won the gold.

"We were both aggressive on defence and blocking, and we sided out consistently.”

Belgium’s Dries Koekelkoren and Tom van Walle won the bronze medal match against Cole Durant and Damien Schumann of Australia 21-13, 21-13.