Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark and Japan's Naomi Osaka are among those that have progressed into the quarter-finals of the Beijing Open.

Wozniacki beat Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 7-5, 6-4 to secure a place in the quarters of the Premier Mandatory series event on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tour.

US Open winner Osaka was then victorious over Julia Görges of Germany 6-1, 6-2.

Wozniacki will now play Czech Kateřina Siniaková in the quarter-finals, after Siniaková won 6-4, 6-3 against Kiki Bertens.

Osaka will play Zhang Shuai of China after she shocked German Angelique Kerber 6-1, 2-6, 6-0.

In other games at the women's event, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus beat Caroline Garcia of France 5-7, 7-6, 6-0.

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves in her match against Estonian Anett Kontaveit, which she went on the win and progress to the quarter-finals of the Beijing Open ©Getty Images

Wang Qiang of China continued her good form as she beat Czech Karolína Plíšková 6-4, 6-4.

In the men's event, a fourth tier ATP World Tour 500 competition, Tunisia's Malek Jaziri beat Germany's Alexander Zverev 7-6, 2-6, 6-4, while Fabio Fognini of Italy beat Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3.

Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili won against Spain's Fernando Verdasco 7-6, 6-4 and Márton Fucsovics of Hungary beat Italy's Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-2.

The quarter-finals for both men and women will begin tomorrow.

The competition is being played at the Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Center, built for the 2008 Olympic Games.