The Cyprus Olympic Committee (COC) held its Olympic Day celebrations alongside athletes and sporting governing bodies in Nicosia.

Olympic Day is traditionally marked worldwide on June 23 but events on the island always take place later in the year due to high temperatures in the Mediterranean.

Hundreds of people took part in the celebrations which included two "Olympic Runs".

These were an 800 metres dash for children under the age of 15 and a five kilometre route for teenagers and adults.

Demonstrations in various sports took place ©COC

Demonstrations were held in various sports including archery, badminton, basketball, bowling, chess, cycling, fencing, gymnastics, handball, karate, modern pentathlon, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

Athletes present included discus thrower Apostolos Parellis, shooters Andri Eleftheriou and Panayiota Andreou and gymnast Marios Georgiou.

Events were co-organised by the COC and the Strovolos Municipality.

OPAP Cyprus were the event sponsor.