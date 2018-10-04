Two days of action are scheduled at the World University Cheerleading Championships, which begin in Polish city Lodz tomorrow.

A number of disciplines will be contested at Sports Bay at the Lodz University of Technology.

Categories include pom, hip-hop and jazz with teams featuring between two and 20 members.

Cheerleading will take centre stage in the Polish city ©FISU

Competition will be organised in accordance with the most recent university technical rules of the International Cheer Union.

Teams will represent countries including United States, Australia, Russia, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Poland, Hungary, Mongolia, China and Thailand.

"I am confident that the World University Championship in Lodz will provide you every opportunity to shine, and I wish you a fair and exciting competition," said International University Sports Federation President Oleg Matytsin.