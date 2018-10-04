The British Government has accused Russia's military intelligence service (GRU) of being responsible for the Fancy Bears cyber attack on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

WADA confirmed an attack from a hacking group in September 2016, which led to the publication of several athletes' confidential medical data.

It has long been suspected that a Russian group was behind the attack but the public accusation by Britain against the GRU, and by association The Kremlin, comes as a significant development.

Relations between the two countries are severely strained after Britain accused Russia of being responsible for the poisoning of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

Russia has denied any involvement but Britain has now accused them of the cyber attack at WADA, as well as others against Russian and Ukrainian companies, the Democratic Party in the United States and a small British television station.

Top British athletes such as cyclists Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome and distance running icon Mo Farah were among those to have medical details leaked after the WADA hack.

"Today, the UK and its allies can expose a campaign by the GRU, the Russian military intelligence service, of indiscriminate and reckless cyber attacks targeting political institutions, businesses, media and sport," a statement from Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which named Fancy Bears as a GRU alias, said.

"The NCSC has identified that a number of cyber actors widely known to have been conducting cyber attacks around the world are, in fact, the GRU.

"These attacks have been conducted in flagrant violation of international law, have affected citizens in a large number of countries, including Russia, and have cost national economies millions of pounds.

"Cyber attacks orchestrated by the GRU have attempted to undermine international sporting institution WADA, disrupt transport systems in Ukraine, destabilise democracies and target businesses.

"This campaign by the GRU shows that it is working in secret to undermine international law and international institutions."

Russia's motivation for the Fancy Bears hacks is allegedly to divert attention away from the country's doping crisis, which has seen the nation ostracized from world sport.

Cyclist Chris Froome was among top British athletes targeted by Fancy Bears ©Getty Images

The country remains banned by the International Association of Athletics Federations and the International Paralympic Committee, and was ordered to compete at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in February under a neutral flag.

It follows the uncovering of a systematic doping and cover-up scheme at their home Sochi 2014 Winter Games.

An aim seemed to be to point out supposed "hypocrisies" in western countries, with Therapeutic Use Exemptions - when athletes can legally use an otherwise banned substance to treat an existing medical condition - highlighted in their leaks of data.

Swiss prosecutors had already announced last month that they are investigating whether two Russian agents tried to hack WADA's office in Lausanne.

Sweden's National Sports Association also reported Fancy Bears to police after they published the names of athletes who had received asthma medication.

In March, an attack on the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) systems was reportedly foiled.

UKAD had been working with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency - declared compliant by WADA for the first time since November 2015 last month - to assist with their testing and reinstatement criteria.

"These cyber attacks serve no legitimate national security interest, instead impacting the ability of people around the world to go about their daily lives free from interference, and even their ability to enjoy sport," said Britain's foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt.

"The GRU's actions are reckless and indiscriminate: they try to undermine and interfere in elections in other countries; they are even prepared to damage Russian companies and Russian citizens.

"This pattern of behaviour demonstrates their desire to operate without regard to international law or established norms and to do so with a feeling of impunity and without consequences.

"Our message is clear: together with our allies, we will expose and respond to the GRU’s attempts to undermine international stability."

Russia has dismissed the British allegations, with their Foreign Office describing the claims as "a diabolical cocktail of lies".

insidethegames has approached WADA for a comment.