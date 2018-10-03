The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has offered hope for the International Boxing Association's (AIBA) Olympic status despite the governance crisis within the organisation but reiterated the warning that their place on the programme is in jeopardy.

In a statement following an Executive Board meeting here today, the IOC promised amateur boxers that they would "do its upmost to ensure that the athletes do not have to suffer under these circumstances and will protect their Olympic dream".

The IOC also warned, however, that their recognition of AIBA as an International Federation (IF) was in doubt owing to the ongoing issues within the governing body.

Removing the recognition of AIBA would mean the IF is not able to organise an Olympic boxing competition.

IOC Presidential spokesperson Mark Adams declined to give further details on how they would go about ensuring an Olympic boxing event is still held at Tokyo 2020 even if they sanction AIBA.

One option would be to establish a new federation to oversee a boxing competition at the Games in the Japanese capital.

The announcement comes after another tumultuous period for AIBA, with Gafur Rakhimov - described as one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals by the United States Treasury Department - confirmed as the only candidate for the Presidency of the troubled governing body.

Rakhimov's candidacy goes against a direct warning from the IOC that the Uzbek standing for the role would jeopardise boxing's place on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 in serious jeopardy.

The IOC have consistently urged Rakhimov, the current interim President, not to run for the top job on a permanent basis.

A letter written by IOC chief ethics and compliance officer Päquerette Girard Zappelli to Rakhimov, seen by insidethegames, makes the organisation's position clear.

Zappelli says it will be "crucial in the best interests of boxing within the Olympic Movement that only candidates benefiting from a full clean situation can stand for the President's position".

That document prompted AIBA executive vice-president Franco Falcinelli to urge the Executive Committee members to back Kazakhstan's Serik Konakbayev over Rakhimov.

Konakbayev failed to receive the required 20 nominations, however, allowing Rakhimov a clear path to the Presidency at the AIBA Congress scheduled for November 2 and 3 in Moscow.

