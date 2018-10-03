British Winter Olympian Mica Moore has announced her decision to take a break from bobsleigh after deciding to return to university.

Twenty-four-year-old Moore will miss the 2018-2019 season as she starts an MSc in Sport Broadcasting and Media at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

"It will be a different kind of challenge to what I'm used to but life would be boring without a challenge or two," she wrote on Instagram.

While she will not continue to train in the Winter Olympic sport, the Commonwealth Games sprinter will carry on with athletics.

Moore partners pilot Mica McNeill, with whom she achieved the best Olympic result for Great Britain in the women's bobsleigh at Pyeongchang 2018.

The pair had to crowdfund their entrance to this year's Winter Olympics in South Korea after the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (BBSA) announced they would not be able to financially back them.

The announcement came after the BBSA reported an overspend and decided to only support the three men's teams because they were viewed as more likely to medal.

Abit of a different Motivational Monday today! I’M GOING BACK TO UNIVERSITY!🤓

I’ll be hanging up my ice spikes for a little while but I’m so excited to be embarking on my MSC in… https://t.co/ZvTL2cnc7d — Mica Moore 💕 (@mica_lolita) October 1, 2018

Moore and McNeill successfully crowdfunded their Olympic qualification campaign and finished eighth in Pyeongchang - the highest position of any British team.

The pair have achieved several top ten finishes in the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation World Cup.

"I have achieved so much in bobsleigh this year and it is nice to be able to turn my hand to something else," said Moore.

"Mica was one of the first people I spoke to.

"It was not an easy decision because we are a team and I don't want to feel as if I was letting her down but she was so supportive."

Her announcement also comes after the BBSA had £5 million ($6.5 million/€5.6 million) of public funding cut leading up to Beijing 2022, but she said this had not affected her decision.

"I am hanging up my ice spikes for now but it does not mean it is over," said Moore.

"It does not mean it is the end for me in bobsleigh."