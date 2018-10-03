An attempt by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) to ban former President C K Wu from the organisation for life is a ploy to prevent him returning as head of the world governing body and for Uzbekistan's Gafur Rakhimov to remove all opposition, he claimed today.

The AIBA Executive Committee earlier this week decided to ban Wu for alleged "gross negligence and financial mismanagement" - something Wu strongly denies.

The decision to propose imposing a life-ban on Wu was put forward by Canada's AIBA Executive Committee member Pat Fiacco, one of the main architects of the campaign which forced him to step down as President last November.

Wu told insidethegames that a number of National Federations unhappy at the prospect of current interim President Rakhimov, a man allegedly with links to organised crime, being elected as the permanent replacement had travelled to Taipei to try to get him to return as President.

insidethegames revealed yesterday that Rakhimov will be the only candidate standing for the position at the AIBA Congress in Moscow on November 2 and 3 after his sole rival, Kazakhstan's Serik Konakbayev, allegedly failed to get enough letters of support.

Boxing's place on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 could be in doubt if Gafur Rakhimov is elected AIBA President, the IOC have repeatedly warned ©Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) have repeatedly warned AIBA that the election of Rakhimov as President could lead to the sport putting in jeopardy its place on the programme at Tokyo 2020.

"If Gafur is elected then it is over for boxing - the IOC have made that clear," Wu, a member of the IOC and who is currently travelling here to attend the Summer Youth Olympic Games, told insidethegames.

"Some Federations travelled to see me to ask if I would come back.

"But I told them, that for me, it is over in boxing.

"Gafur, though, wants to eliminate all signs of opposition to him - this is why they have decided to ban me now."

Allegations against Wu are contained in a report produced on behalf of AIBA by financial and forensic investigators K2 Intelligence.

A summary of the report is due to be distributed to all National Federations eligible to attend next month's AIBA Congress in the Russian capital where a vote will be taken on whether or not to ban Wu and former executive director Ho Kim for life.

Wu, though, has threatened AIBA that he will file a criminal complaint in the Swiss courts if the document is distributed.

"I direct your client's Executive Committee and each of its members to refuse to disclose all or part of this report to anyone, including members of the Executive Committee and members of AIBA," Wu's Lausanne-based lawyers Reymond & Associes have written to AIBA in a letter seen by insidethegames.

"In the event that this report damages my client's honour, he reserves the right to file a criminal complaint against any author, instigator or accomplice, in particular if this report is brought to the attention of other persons, including within AIBA, and/or of the media."

C K Wu has claimed that a proposal by AIBA to ban him for life is motivated by Gafur Rakhimov's motivation to remove all potential opposition to him ©AIBA

AIBA is also facing the threat of legal action from European Boxing Confederation President Franco Falcinelli after the Italian was banned following a letter he sent calling on the sport to back the candidature of Konakbayev.

The AIBA Executive Committee has voted to refer Falcinelli to the AIBA Disciplinary Commission over claims of alleged disciplinary breaches.

They also voted to suspend Falcinelli from his membership of the AIBA Executive Committee, the EUBC and all other AIBA-related activities.

Falcinelli had taken over temporarily as AIBA Interim President after helping to lead a campaign to unseat C K Wu last November following serious allegations of financial mis-management, which the Taiwanese IOC member denied.

He had been expected to stay in that role until a permanent replacement was elected but unexpectedly stepped down in January to allow Rakhimov to assume the role.

insidethegames has been told that Falcinelli plans to bypass the Court of Arbitration for Sport and instead appeal directly to the Swiss Federal Tribunal in Lausanne to get his suspension overturned.