French ski-jumper Ronan Larny Chappuis has announced his retirement from the sport after serious back pain during the 2016-2017 season led to bone transplant surgery.

The 25-year-old, who has taken part in 51 World Cup events but never finished on the podium with a best finish of 11th in Sapporo in 2014, has admitted leaving the sport will be "hard".

He said: "Ski jumping brought me incredible and unforgettable emotions and moments, but sometimes the body sends you signals that you have to listen to and you have to respect."

Chappuis’ 2016-2017 season ended when he began suffering from serious back pain.

Doctors later found a benign bone tumour, which had to be surgically removed.

France's Ronan Larny Chappuis featured in 51 World Cup events, with 11th in Sapporo in 2014 his best finish ©Getty Images

"This past year has been tough, but I also learned a lot," he wrote in a post on Facebook.

"About myself and about what I really want to do in my life."

As part of the treatment, Chappuis also had to have a bone transplant.

He made a comeback in March and finished second at the French Championships but has now decided that to continue would be detrimental to his health.

"This decision is the result of a long process, not without emotions, but liberating at the end."